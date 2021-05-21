Many months have passed since the survival video game The Riftbreaker will be announced for Xbox and other platforms, with development problems as a result of the pandemic that has hit the world in general and video game studios in particular. However, today we have great news related to the title of Exor studios, since it has been announced that The Riftbreaker will be released directly through Xbox Game Pass when it is released on a date that has yet to be finalized, although the Polish company expects it to be later this year.

So has made known the GamingBolt portal, which also ensures that The Riftbreaker will arrive from day one both to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, so this is great news for subscribers to Microsoft’s service. To celebrate this announcement, Exor Studios has published the gameplay that you can see just above these lines, showing part of its playability, its aesthetics and its personality. They are just over six minutes of new information that, surely, will dazzle many users, especially knowing that they will be able to play it at no additional cost thanks to Game Pass at some point in 2021.

Xbox Series S makes game development difficult, according to the creators of the Riftbreaker

The Riftbreaker will put us in the shoes of Captain Ashley S. Nowak, an elite scientist and soldier capable of move between three-dimensional portals and whose mission is to survive on a hostile planet while creating a portal that a said planet with Earth to facilitate an entrance to the rest of the team and thus be able to begin with the colonization of the same. Remember that The Riftbreaker will come directly to Xbox Game Pass when it launches by the end of the year, although we will have to keep waiting to know the final release date.