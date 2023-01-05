The novel starring Club América and Independiente de Avellaneda adds a new chapter. The disagreement of the Mexican team for the lack of payment of the transfer of Cecilio Domínguez has escalated to new levels. The Eagles have asked the TAS for serious sanctions against the Argentine team for the debt of 6 million dollars. The consequences for this debt could even lead to the ‘Red’ descending from the first division.
In this context, Fabián Domán, president of Independiente, spoke about the conflict they have with the Mexican team. The Argentine manager indicated that his team has tried to pay its debt to the Eagles in installments, but that the cream-blue squad has rejected his proposals.
“(América) has other objectives. The objective is not to collect but to harm Independiente. Five payment proposals were made. If it had been accepted, 50% would be paid for March, but América is advised by a person linked to Gonzalo Verón (former Independiente player who had a legal dispute with the team), the goal is to harm Independiente.”
– Fabián Domán in TyC Sports
Domán went further and disqualified the club from Liga MX. “Now he found himself with a commission that offers to pay América and they no longer know what to do. I thought that América was a serious team,” added the Argentine manager.
Cecilio Domínguez arrived at Independiente at the beginning of 2019 in exchange for 6.2 million dollars. In November 2022, the TAS ruled in favor of the Eagles and demanded that the Argentine club pay 5,700,000 dollars plus fines and default interest, for a total of more than 6 million dollars.
América would have demanded that Independiente lose points or even lose the category in case of non-payment. Maximiliano Walker, lawyer for the Argentine club, assured that in the worst scenario the ‘Red’ will not be able to hire.
