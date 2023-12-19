From the historic 7-0 that left the last English classic in Anfield, Liverpool and Manchester United They went on to a frenetic pulse without goals, a siege without loot from the team of Jurgen Klopp with which he ceded the leadership to Arsenal and gave life to Erik ten Hag, who saved the position with a notable defensive exercise, in a game in which the Colombian Luis Diaz He spent 77 minutes on the field. There is news from the guajiro.

Liverpool's 144 attacks, the high speed of revolutions, the 34 shots were a balance more than enough to earn them the victory, but they paid for their lack of aim.

He had to respond to the pressure of closing the day, knowing the victory of Arsenal, which surpasses him in the standings, and Aston Villa, which equals him.

An offer?

Several weeks ago the option of the Guajiro striker going to Barcelona was known, but that was just a rumor that fed the international press.

“At Liverpool they are waiting, at some point, for an offer from Barcelona for Luis Díaz,” said the journalist. Cristian Martin, on DSports Argentina.

And he added: “At the time, Barcelona went on the charge. We know that Díaz is a confessed fan of the Barcelona, that he and his family would like to try the experience at some point. Laporta had said that they had wanted to bring him but they did not give the numbers.

Luis Díaz fighting the duel with Sofyan Amrabat.

but that didn't happen from there. This Tuesday, that topic was discussed again and with a million-dollar figure, but the payment method is not the best.

“[Querían] transfer with the possibility of purchase, and that possibility of purchase was valued at 90 million euros, but for three years. Nobody is going to accept a team like Barcelona that pays a player 90 million euros in three years,” said Caracol journalist Steven Arce.

