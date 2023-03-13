It is already well known that Nahuel Guzman He always knows how to generate controversy, this weekend in the defeat of the Tigres UANL against Club América it was not the intention and that is that he ordered his fans to silence and that is that the Argentine goalkeeper could not bear the criticism after the fall against the Águilas .
After the defeat against the Azulcrema team, the goalkeeper placed his index finger in his mouth, making the addition of ‘silence’ in the direction of the stands, as the university fans did not hesitate to protest against it after the team’s recent misconduct.
With the 0-2 defeat last weekend at ‘El Volcán’, the cats have already registered eight consecutive defeats against that team and with their recent defeat there are already two setbacks in the regular season. What has bothered the fans is that two of those setbacks in the tournament have been in the last three weeks.
In addition, as if that were not enough, during the past week there was a scoreless draw against the Orlando City in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions, so they will have to win or draw to stay in the competition.
Next weekend they will be local again when they are the hosts of date 12 in the Clásico Regio, they will receive those from Victor Manuel Vucetich This Saturday, March 18 at 7:05 p.m.
