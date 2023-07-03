The trick of the rider: so he can eat pizza without leaving any traces

A video has gone viral on social media showing a rider eating a slice of pizza to be delivered to some customers without leaving any traces of the theft.

In the video, shot by some people looking out the window, we see the delivery boy, stationary on his moped, parked on the sidewalk, as he opens the cardboard to then make a series of “surgical” cuts on the pizza with a small knife.

After having eaten a slice, the rider recomposes the pizza with the other slices forming a perfect circle and thus hiding the evidence of the eaten slice.