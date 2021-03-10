Several distributors from Glovo, Deliveroo and Ubereats in Barcelona. ALBERT GEA / Reuters

The riders law is born with the agreement of the social agents. Finally, CEOE has said yes in an almost nocturnal meeting. UGT and CC OO had already approved the latest proposal from the Ministry of Labor. The final legal text, closed a few days ago, consists of a page —without counting the explanatory statement— with a single article. The first section obliges companies to provide information to works councils on “algorithms and artificial intelligence systems” that affect working conditions; and the second presumes that the distributors of the platforms are salaried and not self-employed.

The agreed decree contains an important and unexpected novelty at the beginning of the negotiation: it includes the obligation that the companies have to inform the workers’ representatives “of the parameters, rules and instructions on which the algorithms or intelligence systems are based. artificial that affect decision-making that may affect working conditions, access to and maintenance of employment, including profiling ”.

The regulation of the algorithms used by digital platforms is a claim that is included in the latest report of the International Labor Organization. The consequences on workers of the use of these tools is a growing issue due to the evaluations they make, the assignment of work or the decisions about hiring or not. This issue has not been peaceful in the negotiations either. The employer did not want to include it. He has accepted it at the end and after several redactions on this point.

It took almost five months to agree on just one page with a single article and two additional provisions. In this time, the agreement has been cherished several times … as well as the rupture. An example is what happened weeks ago, after the last official meeting to address the issue. CEOE agreed to transfer to the legal text the ruling of the Supreme Court that in September declared Glovo distributors salaried and the pact seemed imminent, a matter of days. But it has taken almost a month more. Some negotiators who have been in all the talks — different batches of ERTE, teleworking — affirm that this has been the most difficult round. In this, he has also had to see the internal tensions on two of the three sides of the table: in the Government, in a new chapter of the usual struggle between Labor and the Economy, and in CEOE, where not even the distribution platforms themselves they held a unique position.

The final rule will be a royal decree, sources of Labor point out, which will have a transitional period of three months to apply. This will give time to the companies affected by the presumption of employment of the couriers (Glovo, Deliveroo, Ubereats, Stuart, Amazon …) to adapt to the new situation. On this point, the final text includes a new additional provision in the Workers’ Statute that “presumes that the activity of people who provide paid services consisting of the distribution or distribution of any consumer product or merchandise is included in the scope of this law. , by employers who exercise the business powers of organization, management and control directly, indirectly or implicitly, through the algorithmic management of the service or working conditions, through a digital platform ”. Translation: the delivery men will, in principle, be employees.

This wording reinforces the interpretation that the Labor Inspectorate makes of the situation of the riders for more than three years. And for this, it takes as a reference the judgment of the Supreme Court. On this side, the pact falls short of union demands, which have always demanded that the regulation not remain in the distribution platforms and reach others, such as care. Also at some point Labor has threatened during the negotiation with extending the regulation further. Finally, CEOE demanded that the law regulate only the delivery sector.