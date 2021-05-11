Several delivery men participate in a demonstration of delivery people at home, in Valencia, Valencian Community. Europa Press

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the so-called law of the riders. After almost six months of negotiation, last March an agreement was reached with the unions and the employers. It was made to wait much longer than expected and for almost all the parties involved in the negotiation it has been the most difficult agreement to reach in the last year and a half, in which seven social pacts have been closed. But another two months have yet to pass for the agreed text to reach the Council of Ministers. The plan is that it be a royal decree law that will require the validation of the Congress of Deputies.

The rule seeks to resolve a confusion that for several years has had an image on the streets of many Spanish cities: are riders salaried or self-employed? The Labor Inspectorate was clear from the first moment, they were salaried and digital platforms committed fraud by resorting to false self-employed workers. The Supreme Court lined up with the inspectors in September. In addition, the social dialogue also addressed the regulation of the labor implications that algorithms have. These are the questions that the new law tries to clear up.

Does the norm turn delivery men into salaried workers now? The rule that is approved today does not imply a legal change on the situation of the distributors. They, according to the ruling of the Supreme Court last September, would already have to be salaried workers. What is happening now is that this situation is further clarified to avoid the confusion that had been generated up to that sentence.

To do so, the pact between the Ministry of Labor, the unions UGT and CC OO and the employers CEOE and Cepyme what it does is add the presumption of employment of the distributors. This means that these workers will be considered salaried.

Did the rule quickly take effect? No. From the moment it is published in the BOE until it comes into force, three months will pass. In this way, companies will have more time to adapt to the new standard.

What sectors does it affect? The royal decree law only affects the distributors of delivery platforms, such as Glovo, Deliveroo or Ubereats. It does not affect the workers of digital platforms of other activities. This was one of the points that was on the negotiating table at some point and one of the initial demands of the unions. CEOE finally joined this agreement by limiting its application to this sector.

It is also true no other sector has caused so many acts of the Labor Inspectorate in recent years for the use of false self-employed. And, in addition, it has resisted complying with the guidelines of the authority and the courts until now.

Will companies have to provide the committees with all the information about the algorithms? No, the royal decree agreed with the social agents obliges companies to deliver the parameters and instructions taken by algorithms and artificial intelligence that affect work organization, decisions to hire or dismiss employees and other types of related issues. with working conditions.

Which companies are affected by the obligations on algorithms? To all. Companies that use this type of technological tools will have to assume this obligation. It does not matter that the company is not a new technology or a digital platform, the new standard links all companies regardless of the sector in which they carry out their activity.

Is Spain a pioneer? Yes, at least at the European level. Until now, no country has regulated the labor implications of algorithms, much less have they done so with the agreement of the social agents, as recommended by the International Labor Organization (ILO).