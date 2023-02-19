Accident or sabotage? Can a cigarette butt burn down an entire building? What were two people doing inside during the fire? What does ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo paint in this story? Who were the members of the Reyzábal family, the former owners of the Windsor?

These are some of the questions proposed by ‘The Curse of Windsor’, a four-episode documentary series (this Sunday night at 10:00 p.m. the final two installments will be broadcast on DMAX and it is now available in full on the HBO platform Max) that offers the viewer a detective game to try to solve one of the most enigmatic Spanish cases of the early 21st century: the fire that destroyed the Windsor Tower, the iconic skyscraper in Madrid, on the cold night of February 12, 2005.

Coinciding with the eighteenth anniversary of the event, this new project for the thematic channel, prepared in collaboration with Producciones del Barrio, focuses on this fire that kept the country on edge for a long early morning. The Windsor Tower was an office building more than a hundred meters high located in the financial heart of the city. It completely burned down and the incident was broadcast live on television. While the flames devastated a 32-story building, a multitude of questions were raised that remain unanswered today and that opened the door to all kinds of hypotheses.

“We obtained different findings during production and interviews, such as discarding, without wanting to be judges, some of the speculation and legends that existed around the fire,” advances the director and screenwriter of the documentary series, Raül Calàbria. Together with the rest of the team, he performs the ‘autopsy’ of the steel and concrete corpse into which the iconic building became, a tour of everything that triggered the largest skyscraper fire in the history of Spain. Because the interesting proposal of this project is that all the theories and hypotheses about the cause of the fire are on the table. The spectator will be able to enter the game and decide.

descending flames



After the fire, the flames broke out due to a series of suspicious circumstances: the water pressure was non-existent in the building, some mysterious blue flames appeared, and the fire spread downward instead of ascending, as usual .

The firefighters can’t do anything and leave the building, which ends up collapsing like the Twin Towers in New York did in 2001, just four years before. Before the collapse of the black tower, some shadows appear in one of the windows of the building. Those known as ‘Windsor ghosts’ that give rise to all kinds of speculation about what or who they were, what they could be looking for and, above all, how they got into the burning structure.

The first sentence on the fire focused on the cigarette butt that one of the building employees had smoked. Was it a botched investigation? “It was weird. It is strange that two people appear in the building, the famous ghosts, that the judge witnesses it, but that it does not go beyond that. It is strange that the firemen were so quick to say that they were reflexes. Why do they get into this eggplant?», questions Calàbria.

doubts and suspicions



“It was a sentence that was resolved very quickly and easily. A multitude of questions remained in the air”, adds, for his part, Víctor Morilla, executive producer and head of plot and development of the project at Producciones del Barrio. In this case, can a cigarette butt be the cause of a large fire? “Even the firefighters say it’s weird,” says the screenwriter.

“It is also strange that the building was demolished so quickly, when the architects said that there was no danger of collapse. Why was demolition ruled and not further investigated? It opens the door to speculations and explanations”, stresses Calàbria, who adds that, with this case, to which they dedicated more than two years of production, “you end up getting lost in a marsh, which is what makes this story special and legendary”.

Meanwhile, the documentary series also addresses a subject less discussed in the event: the history of power and the internal struggles of the Reyzábal, one of the richest families in the country.

“The Windsor had a lot of different ingredients, from the conspiracy of ghosts to the alleged banking plots, or suspicion about how the fire was stopped. We discovered that there was a family saga behind it and it allowed us to understand the genesis of that building”, explains Morilla. And, finally, the appearance on the scene of one of the omnipresent characters in the most opaque affairs of current Spain: the ex-commissioner José Manuel Villarejo.