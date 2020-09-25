How serious is the CDU really with the demarcation from the AfD? Are resolutions of the federal party against cooperation also enforced in the municipalities of the new federal states? Since the election of an AfD politician as chairman of the city council in Gera, these questions have been raised again. On Thursday the city council of the third largest municipality in Thuringia elected the AfD politician Reinhard Etzrodt as chairman.

Since then, the SPD and the Left have accused the CDU of having received votes from their ranks. The Christian Democrats deny this. The International Auschwitz Committee called the process “undignified and historically forgotten”.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The relationship between the CDU and FDP and the AfD has been under special scrutiny since FDP politician Thomas Kemmerich was elected Prime Minister with AfD votes in February. After massive protests from federal politics, in which Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) participated, he resigned a few days later.

Who voted for the AfD man in a secret ballot?

In the city’s parliament, the AfD is the strongest parliamentary group with twelve members. Etzrodt received 23 of 40 votes in a secret ballot on Thursday evening. In addition to the Left (eight seats), the CDU (six), the citizenship of Gera (three), Für Gera (three), the Greens (three) and the SPD (three) have more than one seat on the city council. Four other parties each have one vote.

Potest with flowers: The left MP Susanne Hennig-Wellsow threw Thomas Kemmerich (FDP) after his election to … Photo: dpa

Left, SPD and Greens rule out that their MPs voted for the AfD man. In mathematical terms, Etzrodt could only win with CDU votes, they argue. In addition, the CDU in Gera has been working with the AfD for a long time, as it brings together proposals with it and other parliamentary groups. She did this on the evening of the election, said left-wing district chairman Andreas Schubert and his SPD colleague Elisabeth Kaiser at the request of the Tagesspiegel. CDU district chief Christian Klein could not be reached for an inquiry.

The state chairman of the Left, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, called on the newly elected CDU country chief to intervene. The Thuringian CDU and Christian Hirte would now have to explain why they had made an AfD man in Gera chairman of the city council: “How can a democratic party that they want to be always be the help of an extreme right-wing party?”

The SPD was also shocked. “It’s unbelievable! We ask ourselves, has the CDU Thuringia learned nothing from February 5th? ”Wrote the party on Twitter. Kemmerich was elected with AfD votes on February 5.

“This is not the first time that it has been shown that the CDU is open to the right in some parts of Germany,” said the parliamentary secretary of the SPD parliamentary group, Carsten Schneider, to Tagesspiegel. Schneider comes from Thuringia. The rapprochement is apparently taking on new forms, since joint applications by the CDU and AfD are no longer taboo. The CDU in Thuringia must now “not only find clear words, but also end the cooperation with the AfD.”

CDU country chief Hirte rejected the allegations: “The CDU has clearly agreed in the parliamentary group not to vote for the AfD candidate. That’s exactly how it happened, ”he explained. Hirtes’ stance on the AfD received nationwide attention when his lack of distance from the party cost him his government post. After Kemmerich’s election, he congratulated him on Twitter and named a “middle candidate”. After massive criticism, Merkel ensured that the then State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs lost his job.

Calls on the CDU to end its cooperation with the AfD: The SPD politician Carsten Schneider is a member of … Photo: dpa

The term “candidate of the middle” used by Hirte corresponds roughly to the self-description of the AfD, which is aiming for a “bourgeois camp” with the CDU and FDP. Gera has “made it clear that there are no left majorities when all the bourgeoisie stand together,” he tweeted AfD member of the Bundestag Stephan Brandner, who is a city councilor in Gera. The choice “should be unique and trend-setting throughout Germany”.

The election was preceded by a long tug-of-war over the procedure. The state administration office had surprisingly called for the main statute to be changed, according to which the strongest parliamentary group has the right to propose the chair. After criticism not only from the ranks of the AfD, the office moved away from the demand.

The leadership of the federal CDU has categorically ruled out cooperation with the AfD on several occasions. Especially in the new federal states, however, CDU representatives are in favor of such cooperation. A year ago, the top CDU bodies of the AfD certified that they were jointly responsible for the murder of the Kassel Christian Democrat Walter Lübcke.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

Compared to the election of Kemmerich, the process in Gera found significantly less response from federal politics – possibly not only because a city council is less important than a state chancellery. The fact that the AfD is trying to make political capital out of its victim role should also play a role. Apparently in reference to Merkel’s request in February to reverse Kemmerich’s election, AfD man Brandner asked via Twitter on Thursday evening whether Merkel was already in bed: “Or why is nothing coming to #Gera?”

The sociologist Klaus Dörre, who also researches right-wing populism at the University of Jena, told the dpa that Gera was “not an isolated case.” There are now numerous examples of cooperation between AfD and other parties – especially the CDU – at the local level. Not only in Thuringia, also in other federal states. “This means that it is accepted that it will also be acceptable to cooperate with the AfD at other levels.” Ultimately, this is the AfD’s strategy: to conquer the centers from the villages, from the countryside warned Dörre.