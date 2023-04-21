Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The “Rida Al-Waleen” mosque was built according to the Islamic architectural style, as it highlights the architecture used in building mosques in the country. The mosque is decorated with two minarets covered with modern stone work, with a beautiful design with Islamic motifs. A huge central dome highlights the aesthetics of contemporary art in the building, in addition to three domes at the front of the mosque built symmetrically from the spirit of the place, and the mosque can accommodate more than 1,000 worshipers at one time.

The mosque extends over an area of ​​3,000 square metres, and is located in the Baniyas East 4 area, serving the Baniyas area and Al Shawamekh, to be a remarkable beacon on the mainland of Abu Dhabi.

The mosque is a wonderful example that demonstrates the greatness of what Islamic architecture possesses in terms of the aesthetics of calligraphy, composition, and art. The mosque contains a private residence for the imam and the muezzin, which is two floors, with vast areas.

The mosque, with its location, is of particular importance to the residents of the region as a result of its wide area, as the night of the twenty-seventh of Ramadan witnessed the influx of more than 4,000 worshipers, men and women, who performed the Qiyam prayer behind His Eminence Sheikh Ahmed bin Al-Nuh Al-Minhali, as everyone called on God Almighty to perpetuate the grace of the UAE. Security and safety, and to bestow blessings upon it, and to preserve its leadership.