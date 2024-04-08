The legacy of beer magnate Freddy Heineken made Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken the richest Dutch person. Investigative journalist Joep Dohmen followed the money trail and saw how she avoided taxes.
Also read: Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, 'the queen of beer', prefers not to pay taxes
