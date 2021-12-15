The richest woman in Russia, the founder of Wildberries, Tatyana Bakalchuk, has lost $ 3.24 billion since the beginning of the year, according to rating Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The total fortune of the entrepreneur on December 15 is $ 5.85 billion, while at the beginning of the year her capital was estimated at $ 9.09 billion. Bakalchuk is in the list of the richest people in the world at 491 place. In the first place was the head of Tesla Elon Musk ($ 251 billion), followed by the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos ($ 195 billion).

Related materials:

Moreover, according to Forbes, Bakalchuk became the leader among all billionaires in the world in terms of wealth growth in 2021 (plus 1000 percent). The publication estimates its capital to be much higher – at $ 13 billion. The total fortune of Russian billionaires since the beginning of the year has increased by $ 145 billion (plus 30 percent).

Earlier, the Skolkovo business school compiled a rating of respect for Russian women entrepreneurs. In the first place was Bakalchuk, the top three also included the politician Irina Khakamada and the founder of the Anderson cafe chain Anastasia Tatulova.