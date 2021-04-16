For the second year in a row, the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, became the richest official in the government. His income is named in declarationspublished on the Kremlin website.

Manturov’s income in 2020 amounted to 740.4 million rubles. This is a third of the total income of all members of the Cabinet. The spouse of the official also increased her earnings – she declared 13.6 million rubles against 9.1 million a year earlier. Their total income increased to 754 million rubles from 595.2 million rubles a year earlier.

The minister owns a Tesla X100D. He also declared a residential building of three thousand square meters in addition to the apartment of 480.9 square meters that was present in last year’s declaration, as well as land plots with a total area of ​​about a hectare.

The income of President Vladimir Putin last year amounted to 9.99 million rubles. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin earned 19.8 million rubles.