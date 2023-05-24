Billionaire Jeff Bezos proposes to TV presenter Lauren Sanchez

It became known about the engagement of 59-year-old American billionaire Jeff Bezos and his beloved, 53-year-old TV presenter Lauren Sanchez. CNN and other media reported about this with reference to anonymous sources from among the close acquaintances of the couple, but the rumors appeared even earlier.

The reason for suspicion was a huge engagement ring with diamonds, seen on Sanchez’s finger. Jeweler Ajay Anand of Rare Carats, to whom turned Page Six journalists estimated its weight at 20 carats. He believes the gift cost the billionaire about $2.5 million.

So far, nothing is known about the wedding plans of Bezos and Sanchez. The couple, even before the engagement, tried not to attract too much attention to themselves. They repeatedly appeared at social events, but almost never commented on their relationship. In a joint interview that Bezos and Sanchez gave in 2022, it was not so much about them, but about their charitable projects. According to Sanchez, outsiders can find them rather boring.

Yacht “Koru”, on which, according to rumors, Bezos proposed to Sanchez Photo: Sebastian Gabsch / Imago / Globallookpress.com

Who is Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is considered one of the richest people in the world. In terms of wealth, he is second only to Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy president Bernard Arnault and Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Bezos has long held the top spot on the list of billionaires, which is edition of Forbes, and left there only after a divorce, when part of his property went to his ex-wife.

# Name billion dollars Companies 1. Bernard Arnault 223.0 LVMH 2. Elon Musk 190.7 Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter 3. Jeff Bezos 137.9 Amazon 4. Larry Ellison 125.9 Oracle 5. Warren Buffett 114.8 Berkshire Hathaway 6. Bill Gates 114.0 Microsoft 7. Larry Page 105.4 Google 8. Sergey Brin 100.1 Google 9. Steve Ballmer 99.9 Microsoft

The fate of Bezos could have turned out very differently. When he was born, his mother was 17 years old, and she did not even have time to finish school. The father turned out to be a circus performer who founded the world’s first unicycle hockey team. As a result, Jeff was raised not by him, but by his stepfather. The future billionaire studied at Princeton and then borrowed $250,000 from his parents for his own company. By the age of 33, he had earned his first million, and two years later, a billion.

Bezos’ wealth is based on Amazon, the largest online retailer, occupying the same niche in the US and many other countries as Ozon or Wildberries in Russia. The company is infamous for its appalling working conditions, with warehouse employees allegedly having to urinate in bottles to stay on the job. Bezos also controls Amazon Web Services, the cloud platform that powers thousands of websites and apps, including the Telegram messenger and Netflix video service.

Offer on a luxury yacht

The news of the engagement was preceded by reports that Bezos’ new sailing yacht was adorned with a wooden figurehead with an appearance reminiscent of his beloved. Sanchez was often seen on this yacht, and it was on board the vessel that the billionaire is rumored to have proposed to her.

The 127-meter sailboat, named “Koru”, is one of the few parts of the life of Jeff Bezos that he does not hide from the public. Even he would not have been able to hide such a conspicuous ship traveling the Mediterranean. Only one sailing yacht is known that surpasses it in size: it belongs to the founder of the Siberian Coal Energy Company, Andrey Melnichenko.

500 million dollars spent Bezos on the construction of “Coru”

The Koru has three high masts and three decks, one of which has a swimming pool. It accommodates 18 guests and requires a team of 40 people. Maintenance of the yacht will cost the billionaire $ 25 million a year.

The yacht is accompanied by a support vessel with a garage for cars, water scooters and motor boats, as well as a helipad. This is an important detail, since Sanchez is a professional helicopter pilot.

Apparently, “Coru” means a lot to the couple. After it was launched, Bezos posted photos of the yacht on social media. She and Sanchez welcomed 2023 on board with a holiday party.

What is known about the bride Bezos

Before the affair with Bezos, Lauren Sanchez was married and divorced only in 2019. During her 13-year marriage to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, she had two children. The father of another son was the athlete Tony Gosales, who played in the National Football League.

After graduating from university, Sanchez worked in television and hosted news broadcasts. In addition, she managed to play episodic roles as a TV presenter in such films as “All or Nothing”, “Fight Club”, “The Day After Tomorrow” and “Ted 2”.

See also Gold is moving in a limited range as investors await interest in America In the end, Sanchez decided to return to her passion – piloting. Her father was a flight instructor, so as a child she spent a lot of time in the hangar with airplanes and helicopters.

In 2016, Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation and has been involved in aerial photography for film and major media projects, and personally piloted a helicopter. In this capacity, she advised director Christopher Nolan on the filming of Dunkirk, among other things.

How Sanchez Met Bezos

It is believed that Sanchez and Bezos met at least three years before the divorce from their spouses. This is confirmed by photos from the party in honor of the premiere of Matt Damon’s “Manchester by the Sea”, released in 2016. Standing next to them in the picture is then-husband Sanchez Whitesell. According to rumors, couples living in Seattle at that time even had family friends.

Perhaps Sanchez managed to get close to Bezos precisely because of his love for aviation. At that time, their attitude towards helicopters was completely opposite: she adored them, and the billionaire could not forget the plane crash he got into in the early 2000s, and preferred to bypass them.

Avoid helicopters at all costs. Planes are more reliable Jeff Bezos

Much more Bezos was interested in space. He had his own aerospace company, Blue Origin, which developed rockets in a race with Elon Musk. In the summer of 2018, the billionaire asked Sanchez to take aerial photography of the launch of his spacecraft, and in return she helped him overcome his fear of helicopters.

Since October 2018, the paparazzi began to notice Bezos and Sanchez together more and more often – shortly after Jeff celebrated the 25th anniversary of marriage with his wife. During the Bezos family trip, Jeff saw Sanchez at the same hotel where his family lived, while Sanchez herself was vacationing there with her husband. Apparently, both Sanchez’s husband and Bezos’ wife knew about their romance.

In 2019, Bezos made his first official public appearance with Sanchez at the Golden Globe Film Awards. In April, his divorce proceedings were finalized, with Sanchez finalizing her divorce from Whitesell in the fall of that year.

Lauren Sanchez Photo: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Scandal and nude shots

Immediately after the joint statement on Twitter about the divorce of the Bezos, the Enquirer published a report on the affair between Bezos and Sanchez. Among other things, it published leaked correspondence of the couple and evidence that their romance began long before the divorce. The publication called into question the sincerity and kindness of the Bezos in their attitude towards the gap.

As our family and friends already know, after a long period of love trials, searches and temporary separation, we have decided to get a divorce. We will continue our close relationship as friends. Even if we knew that we would break up after 25 years of marriage, we would still get married and live these years together from Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos' divorce announcement

But the magazine didn’t stop at Jeff Bezos’s messages, which included, for example, this: “I love you, live girl. I will show it to you with my body, my lips and my eyes very soon.”

The publication claimed that journalists watched Bezos and Sanchez for four months and followed them around the world, tracking their sea cruises, finding secret love nests and fixing flights on private jets.

At the same time, the journalists promised more: they claimed that they had such candid photos of Bezos and Sanchez at their disposal that they could not even be published.

How the billionaire was blackmailed

In response to the publication, Jeff Bezos said that the Enquirer blackmailed him with pictures. As evidence, he published correspondence with lawyer John Fine, who represents the interests of American Media, which owns the tabloid, and its chief executive, David Pecker.

The businessman considered that this was due to politics: he owns the Washington Post, which at that time actively criticized US President Donald Trump, while David Pecker supported him. After that, he received a letter from Fine, where he stated that the publication would publish a new series of photographs if he did not stop his research. However, the billionaire did not succumb to blackmail.

Instead of succumbing to extortion and blackmail, I decided to publish what they sent me, despite the embarrassing personal details for me. Jeff Bezos

As a result, it turned out that the source of information was Lauren Sanchez’s older brother Michael, a Hollywood agent and a longtime fan of Donald Trump. For a long time, he denied his involvement in the scandal, and after revealing publications, he gave an interview to Vanity Fair, in which he stated that his “only goal was to protect Jeff and Lauren.”