Once again, Musk’s windfall profits increased his fortune, which crossed the $300 billion mark last November, becoming the first person in the world to do so.

According to the American magazine “Forbes”, the controversial billionaire and founder of the commercial space company “SpaceX” remained at the top of the list of the world’s rich in the new year.

And the electric car production company announced, on Sunday, that it had delivered more than 936,000 cars in 2021, exceeding analyst expectations. But it also announced that it recalled 475,000 of its cars manufactured between 2014 and 2021.

Forbes said Tesla shares rose more than 13% at the market close, with the company’s market value once again exceeding the trillion-dollar mark, after falling below that level last month.

As CEO of Tesla, Musk owns about 15.6 percent of the company’s shares, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”.

The man continued to sell shares, and ended the year after emptying 3 million shares into the market, in order to cover the tax bills on about 5.7 million stock options he was exercising at the same time.

Musk is believed to have sold 15.7 million shares of Tesla over the course of 2021, worth more than $16 billion before taxes.

Musk’s fortune jumped more than $200 billion during 2020 and 2021; In 2021 alone, he added $116 billion to his net worth.

Forbes said it was the biggest one-year gain of any billionaire since the magazine began tracking individual fortunes.