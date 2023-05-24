The owner of the French luxury goods manufacturer LVMH (Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton), Bernard Arnault lost $11.2 billion in one day after the US stock exchange fell. On May 24, this is evidenced by the data Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

The luxury goods sector sank sharply in stocks. Thus, the shares of Louis Vuitton following the results of trading on May 23 fell by 5%, shares of the fashion house Hermes fell by 6.54%, shares of Kering (the owner of Gucci) – by 2.97%.

According to Bloomberg, such low figures are associated with concerns about the prospects for demand for luxury goods due to the weakening US economy.

However, even after losing such a huge amount, the fortune of the French billionaire Arnault is $ 192 billion, which still leaves him on the first line of the ranking of the richest people on the planet.

Earlier, on April 4, businessman Bernard Arnault topped the list of the richest people on the planet according to the Forbes portal in The real-time billionaires list. Arno’s fortune was estimated at $ 211 billion – over the year it increased by $ 53 billion. Thus, he moved the businessman, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, to second place, the total fortune reaches $ 180 billion.

Arnaud is the President and CEO of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy group of companies (LVMH), under her leadership brands such as Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Guerlain, Moët & Chandon and others are launched.