Billionaire Peter Kellner, the richest businessman in the Czech Republic, was among those who died in a helicopter crash in Alaska. It is reported by The Washington Post.

Kelner was the owner of a fortune of $ 17.5 billion and was one of the richest people in Europe and around the world.

It is known that the total number of those killed in the catastrophe on the glacier turned out to be five. According to authorities, the victims of the crash most likely went skiing.

The names of other victims are known: Gregory Harms from Colorado, Sean McManami from Alabama, Benjamin Laroche from the Czech Republic and helicopter pilot – Zachary Russell.

The death of people became known earlier on March 29. Rescuers went to the scene. They found the only survivor there. He was hospitalized. His condition is assessed as “severe but stable.”