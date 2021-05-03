The richest man in Russia turned out to be the owner and president of the mining and metallurgical company Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin. This became known from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) rating.

Potanin’s fortune is $ 32 billion, while it is noted that since the beginning of 2021 he lost $ 622 million, and earned a little more than two billion.

The second richest Russian in the international ranking was named the main beneficiary of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK) Vladimir Lisin with a fortune of $ 28.4 billion.

The only woman on the list is Tatyana Bakalchuk, founder and CEO of the Wildberries online store: since the beginning of the year, she has earned $ 443 million, raising her fortune to 9.53 billion.

The total cumulative fortune of billionaires from Russia in the first four months of the year grew by $ 27.94 billion, calculated RIA News…

Earlier, the richest man in the country was named the chairman of the board of directors of PJSC “Severstal” Alexei Mordashov with a fortune of $ 29.1 billion. He is now in third place.

The BBI is calculated based on the value of stocks in companies in which billionaires own stakes. For some companies, the calculation is based on the ratio of their capitalization to EBITDA or share price to earnings per share.