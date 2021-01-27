The richest man in Mexico receives treatment after contracting Corona

A spokesman for Mexican businessman Carlos Slim said, Wednesday, that the latter is still being treated in hospital after being infected with the emerging coronavirus.

The 80-year-old communications mogul has been receiving treatment at the National Institute of Nutrition, a public health center in Mexico City, since his son confirmed on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus.

“He is in the hospital for tests and follow-up,” the spokesman, Arturo Elias, added. “But he is doing well.”

Saleem, a Mexican of Lebanese descent, is the richest man in Mexico and one of the richest in the world. His family owns the largest Mexican telecom provider, and its operations include mobile and fixed phone services, wireless services and the Internet.

Slim was previously ranked as the richest man in the world.