List of the richest families in the world according to the version Bloomberg in 2021, the Walmath family took over. The owners of the world’s largest wholesale and retail chain Walmart are estimated at $ 238.2 billion.

The family owns over 10 thousand stores around the world. Her company has revenues of $ 559 billion. Walmart’s success has made the Arkansas family richer than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

Also in the top 3 were the Mars family, which owns the Mars confectionery company, and the Koch family, the owners of the American petrochemical corporation Koch Industrues.

The rating included only 25 families. According to Bloomberg, their combined fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 trillion. This is 22 percent more than in 2020.

Earlier, a new billionaire appeared in the world. We are talking about the founder and CEO of the South Korean chemical company Chunbo Lee Sang-ryule. The company manufactures substances that allow lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles to last longer and discharge less frequently. Forbes estimates the Lee family’s net worth at $ 1.2 billion.