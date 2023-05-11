Verstappen leader in everything

Two-time reigning world champion, leader of the 2023 world rankings and most likely to win the third consecutive world title. These are, at an exclusively sporting level, the data of the ruler of Max Verstappen, also at the top of other rankings in the Formula 1 universe, albeit of a contractual nature. The Dutchman from Red Bull, as indicated by racingnews365.comis in fact the richest on the starting grid, as demonstrated by 55 million dollars which he will earn this year. As if all this weren’t enough, Verstappen is also the driver who boasts the earliest contract expiry, even set at end 2028.

The ‘trackers’

In this classification, it is surprising to see him on the second step of the podium Lewis Hamilton, not so much for the salary of 35 million dollars (twenty less than that received by his rival), but for the contractual expiry scheduled for the end of this year with Mercedes, with which the British driver has not yet reached an agreement for a potential renewals. Finally, on the podium is the Ferrari driver Charles Leclercfor a contract linked to Maranello until the end of 2024 and with 24 million dollars expected for this 2023. Twelve million more than those received by his teammate Carlos Sainz, who also closes the top-5 with a contract in expiring in 2024. Between the two Ferrari drivers, there is a ‘sandwich’ Lando Norris: 20 million and an agreement with McLaren valid until the end 2025the longest ever except for Verstappen.

Pilot salaries 2023

PILOT TEAM SALARY (MILLION $) CONTRACT EXPIRY Max Verstappen Red Bull 55 2028 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 35 2023 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 2024 Lando Norris McLaren 20 2025 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12 2024 Sergio Perez Red Bull 10 2024 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 10 2025 George Russell Mercedes 8 2023 Esteban Ocon Alpine 6 2024 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 5 2024 Pierre Gasly Alpine 5 2024 Kevin Magnussen Haas 5 2023 Alex Albon Williams 3 2024 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2 // Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2 2024 Nyck de Vries Alpha Tauri 2 2023 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 2 2023 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 2024 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1 2024 Logan Sargeant Williams 1 2023 See also Pope Francis: "The third world war of a globalized world is underway"

The biggest differences

On the other hand, the contractual differences between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers are significant. In the first case, George Russell earns ‘only’ 8 million against the 35 of the seven-time world champion, two less than Sergio Perez’s direct salary, but with a 45 million difference between the Mexican’s contract and that of Verstappen. Totally different speech for Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant, the ‘poorest’ on the grid: the Japanese from AlphaTauri and the American from Williams in fact earn one million each, with the only difference linked to the contract. While Tsunoda will continue in Faenza in 2024 as well, the stars and stripes rookie will have to prove himself on his F1 debut to get a renewal offer from the Grove team. The only unknown data is then that of the contractual expiry of Lance Strollson of the owner of Aston Martin.