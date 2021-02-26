Deputy of the Sakhalin Regional Duma Dmitry Pashov, who was named the richest civil servant in Russia in September 2020, was detained in Khabarovsk. Sakh.com reports.

According to the agency, Pashov flew to Khabarovsk on a business trip and was summoned for interrogation in an old case, the term of prosecution for which had already expired. We are talking about a video about the “crab king” Oleg Kan, in which one of the friends of the Sakhalin deputy pulls out a Red Book fish from the Samarga River. At the same time, as Sakh.com points out, Pashov does not even touch her.

It is clarified that the official was interrogated because of this video, and then charged in cases in which Kahn is on the international wanted list. Presumably, he will be temporarily left in the Khabarovsk pre-trial detention center, and then may be transferred to Sakhalin.

In February last year, the Khabarovsk Regional Court arrested Kan in absentia in the case of the murder of a competitor, entrepreneur Valery Pkhidenko. After the start of the investigation, he disappeared – according to some reports, he left Russia for Japan, where he has real estate.

In September, Forbes declared Pashov the richest deputy in Russia. The income of his family at the end of 2019 was estimated at 6.2 billion rubles. The deputy heads the Moneron enterprise, which is one of the largest crab hunters in the Far East. The company’s revenue amounted to 7.97 billion rubles at the end of 2019.