The richest black billionaire in the United States, Robert Smith, admitted that he had evaded taxes and filed false returns for 15 years, writes Bloomberg.

Federal prosecutors said Smith was hiding the proceeds by using foreign trusts and corporations to defraud the IRS. The 57-year-old billionaire only escaped prosecution by cooperating in the case against Robert Brockman. The Houston businessman was accused of hiding $ 2 billion in income. The country’s prosecutors called it the largest tax proceeding in the United States.

Smith agreed to pay over $ 139 million in tax arrears. The admission to the machinations destroyed the reputation of the billionaire, which he had built over the years, the newspaper writes. Smith donated hundreds of millions of dollars to various charitable causes, such as paying off tuition fees for Morehouse College alumni.

Smith admitted to spending $ 2.5 million of tax-free funds to buy and renovate his California country home. He also bought property in the French Alps.

Earlier, Business Insider criticized the United States for the dominance of white billionaires. There were 607 billionaires in the country as of 2019, only five of them are African Americans.