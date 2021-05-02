The fortune of the 100 richest Americans in the first 100 days of Joe Biden’s presidency increased by $ 195 billion. Bloomberg…

The wealth of the hundred richest Americans reached $ 2.9 trillion by April 30, an increase of $ 195 billion since Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Among the main reasons for this growth is the growth of exchanges against the backdrop of vaccinations and overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. On the stock exchange, the main indices have been growing almost continuously since February, setting one record after another.

The measures taken by the American leader, as the journalists specified, accompanied the stimulation of the economy and a rapid recovery. However, positive trends in this direction were observed at the end of the term of the previous US President Donald Trump.

Overall, the US economy is recovering faster than expected after the pandemic. GDP growth is projected to be 6.4%, Bloomberg added.

US President Joe Biden, during his speech to Congress on Wednesday, April 28, said that the country’s economy added 1.3 million jobs in his first 100 days of presidency.

In the same speech, Biden promised that the implementation of his plan to create jobs would bring trillions of dollars in profits to the country’s economy. Nearly 90% of these jobs in a US infrastructure project do not require a college degree, he said, and in 75% of cases will not necessarily have an associate degree.

On April 1, the US President presented the US Infrastructure Development Program, in which he promises to create millions of jobs. The head of the White House wants to spend $ 2.3 trillion on the project. The project provides for the renovation of airports, improvement of urban transport, construction of new roads.