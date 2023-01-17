The world’s richest residents have gotten a lot richer a lot faster than everyone else over the past two years. This group of super-rich took in about US$ 42 trillion – six times more money than 90% of the global population (just over seven billion people) made in the same period.

Over the past decade, that same 1% has owned about half of all wealth created globally. This is what reveals the new Oxfam report, which will be launched this Monday at the World Economic Forum, held in Davos, Switzerland.

The maxim that “the top goes up, and the bottom goes down” has never been so true. For the first time in 30 years, extreme wealth and extreme poverty grew at the same time.

The Oxfam study, entitled “Survival of the Richest – Why We Need to Tax the Super-Rich Now to Combat Inequalities”, argues for a broad and systemic increase in taxation of billionaires.

According to the non-governmental organization, which works to combat inequalities, decades of tax cuts for the richest and large corporations have fueled disparities in the world, leading the poorest to pay more taxes, proportionally, than billionaires.

In Brazil, 85% of the population support taxation of the rich

The NGO also recalls that, according to data from the survey “Us and inequalities 2022”, 85% of the Brazilian population support higher taxation of the richest so that the State has the capacity to finance quality public services for those who need it most.

Today, there are 284 billionaires in Brazil, according to “Forbes” magazine, while the country is one of the only ones in the world that does not tax profits and dividends.

— Brazil is facing one of the biggest budgetary crises in its history. It is essential that those who have been privileged for years start to make their contribution – says Katia Maia, executive director of Oxfam Brasil.

According to Oxfam, an annual tax of up to 5% on the wealth of the super-rich could raise US$ 1.7 trillion a year worldwide.