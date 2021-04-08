The rich Year of the Corona inflated the wallets of rich Chinese, Beijing overtakes New York as the world’s billionaire center

Beijing surpassed New York in the billionaire, according to Forbes’ annual report.

China’s the capital Beijing is now the world’s billionaire hub. This will survive American magazine Forbes annual billionaire report.

According to Forbes calculations, the number of billionaires in Beijing grew by 33 hundred last year, the British broadcaster BCC says.

Beijing surpassed New York, which was the number one destination for millionaires for the past seven years.

BBC’s according to China’s successful interest rate strategy and the rise of the country’s technology companies and stock markets have increased the number of Chinese billionaires.

Although there are now more billionaires living in Beijing than in New York, the value of the wealth of New York billionaires totals more than that of Beijingers.

The richest Pekingese is the founder of the video application Tiktok and the CEO of Bytedance, which develops the application Zhang Yiming. His assets are worth $ 35.6 billion (€ 30 billion).

The richest man in New York is the former mayor of the city and the founder of the media company Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg. His assets are worth $ 59 billion.

According to Forbes, the richest person in Finland is still the main owner of the elevator manufacturer Kone Antti Herlin With assets worth $ 6.5 billion.