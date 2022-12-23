Reddit users find it harder to buy second-hand stuff because of the rich

Netizens have been outraged by the rise in prices for their favorite middle-class goods and have accused the wealthy of being extravagant, who can pay virtually any price for them. They discussed this topic on the platform Reddit.

So, one of the subscribers of the AskReddit section asked the rest of the users what categories of things have risen in price the most over the past few years. In his opinion, most brands increase the cost of wardrobe items, cashing in on wealthy people while neglecting other customers.

In response to a question, some reported that it had become much more difficult for them to shop at second-hand stores, as they were filled with low-quality clothing items at relatively high prices. “I used to save a lot on used items. I could buy three brand new shirts and a pair of trousers for about $15. Now only one shirt costs at least 10 dollars (700 rubles), while it is made of poor material, ”complained one of the commentators.

In addition, netizens said that the famous brands Levi’s, Carhartt and Dickies are less accessible to the middle class than a few years ago. “Surprisingly, the Dickies T-shirt has risen in price from $15 (one thousand rubles) to almost 40 (2,700 rubles) in just a couple of years,” they complained.

According to another commenter, denim clothing in general has become expensive. “Jeans used to be cheap and durable. These clothes were worn for years in hard labor. Now the trousers are expensive, substandard and torn to mimic working-class aesthetics,” he protested.

