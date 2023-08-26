The luxury market continues to rise. A study carried out by Bain & Company and Altagamma projects growth in the personal items sector of between 5% and 12% in 2023. In 2022, art, for example, experienced an increase of close to 7%. And housing is no exception for consumers with high purchasing power.

According to Lucas Fox real estate, “potential home buyers are looking for increasingly exclusive and striking properties, and the pieces of art integrated into the interior space or in the gardens make the difference.” Art has become an investment option where faster revaluations are sought that, at least, preserve their value over time. But beyond this profitability, the works also arouse the sensitivity of the buyer.

“From our experience, the value that the owner gives to works of art is not the same as that given by the buyer, since the first one has bought it mostly for personal taste, because he was interested in the artist or because it represented something for him. However, the buyer perceives it more as an asset or decorative element”, comments Rémi Gaich, director of Lucas Fox Ibiza.

This causes the works of art to be excluded from the price of the house and, if the buyer wanted to keep them, they would have to negotiate their purchase. Logically, it contributes an extra to the whole, around 15%, according to Lucas Fox, but the buyer has to be willing to want to get rid of his collection in a possible sale, something that is not very common. In fact, the number of properties that are sold with works inside is residual, says Pablo López, master franchisee of the Kensington real estate agency in Madrid: less than 5%.

The decoration and design are an added value in the sale of luxury homes. Some properties are designed specifically for displaying works of art, with spaces geared towards galleries or showrooms.

The Balearic Islands, Barcelona, ​​Madrid… are home to Lucas Fox’s most exclusive houses with art, which are priced between a million and a half and eight million, a portfolio that represents 25% of the offer of this real estate agency.

For Gaich, “the synergy between art and architecture creates a unique visual experience and enhances the value of both the property and the works themselves.” The architectural value of a house arouses the interest of a customer segment that is looking for unique properties, “buildings with character”, with majestic stairs, canvases and other period elements that provide uniqueness. “The disadvantage of this type of property is that most of it is protected and there are very few modifications that can be made,” says the director of Lucas Fox Ibiza.

It is difficult to establish a typical profile of a buyer of a luxury home with art. “If I had to make a robot portrait, I would say that they are people from 40-45 years of age, who have succeeded in their professional field and want to enjoy it by surrounding themselves with an environment similar to their experiences and that reflects their personality through artistic creations”, thinks López.

Diego Megía, a financier based in London, but with a shared passion for Menorca, acquired in 2020 one of the most exclusive properties next to the mouth of the port of Ciutadella.

This expert relates the luxury residential segment with art from the connection that its owners have with the works that comprise it. Patron of various cultural entities, including the Chillida-Leku Foundation, Megía considers that art can be an interesting element of association and revaluation for Menorca. Top-level galleries such as Hauser & Wirth or Cayón have identified it as such, and there are more and more business projects linked to art and its enjoyment, such as the new Sant Ignasi hotel in Ciutadella.

And despite this, Megía believes that art does not revalue the home because the works are closely linked to the sensitivity of their owners. Not for a moment, he confesses, would he consider selling his property with his entire collection.

Also the painter Marieta Quesada, from a family closely linked to the world of art in Galicia, highlights the need to associate the work of art with the environment, so that it helps to create. “If you have created a painting for a certain place, this is where it should be”, she thinks. Quesada recently bought a house from Lucas Fox that he bought online, without actually seeing it, in Gondomar, a stone’s throw from Vigo. “This house is by itself artistic, it inspires me to paint; in a way it has become a canvas for my artworks”, he comments.

“From the point of view of collecting, art is not understood as a decorative element,” says Sergio Sancho, collector and director of the Can Art art fair. “I believe that objects and antiques greatly mark a person’s character that inhabits the house, and for that reason they give it personality. Each house has specific characteristics and the pieces of art must be placed with the intention of being seen and enhanced. The way they are displayed will make them look so much more,” he emphasizes.

“Since I started collecting, I no longer conceive of a home without art,” he admits. He is currently renovating his house in the Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca, a reform that, according to what he says, will improve the habitability experience in which light is very important. “Before you have to see the possibilities that the house has in terms of walls and spaces to be able to fit the works,” recommends Sancho.

Real estate agents that diversify your business As a natural process derived from the business of selling luxury homes, real estate clients often request advice on issues related to their properties, which are always linked to their lifestyle, many of these owners being art lovers or even collectors. . This is how, for example, the Kensington real estate company created its own division, which mainly promotes new artists.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter