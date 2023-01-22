The rich man, the poor man and the butler: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, 22 January 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, The Rich, the Poor and the Butler is broadcast, a 2014 film directed by Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo and Morgan Bertacca, starring Aldo Baglio, Giovanni Storti and Giacomo Poretti . But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Dr. Giacomo Maria Poretti is a rich intermediary from Milan who has launched a large and risky investment in Burgundi, an African state characterized by significant political instability. One afternoon, returning from work, together with his butler and chauffeur Giovanni, he hits Aldo with his Maserati Ghibli, an abusive street vendor fleeing from the police (when they found themselves in front of the stalls, the doctor had forced Giovanni to turn right even though it was forbidden).

The two take him to Giacomo’s villa and, to avoid going to legal proceedings, they agree that Aldo will return the next day to collect a sum of 1,000 euros as compensation. Aldo, who is desired by several women, then returns to his mother Calcedonia, who, as she usually does, scolds him for never having done anything useful in her life, while Dolores, another Venezuelan maid of Giacomo and companion of Giovanni, convinces the latter to marry her.

The next day Aldo, who in his spare time is also the coach of the multi-ethnic and never winning soccer team of the boys of the Padre Amerigo oratory, returns to Giacomo’s villa to get the agreed sum, which however the broker lowers and for more, it forces him to earn it by doing various housework. Shortly afterwards, however, Giacomo learns from the news that a coup d’état has taken place in Burgundi with consequent financial default, and his investment has therefore resolved itself into the most complete failure, depriving him of almost everything, including Giovanni’s treasure. that the butler had entrusted to him until his retirement and on which he counted to have the money to get married.

Dolores, enraged with Giovanni, decides to return to Venezuela, while Giovanni and Giacomo end up in the middle of the street, although the manager of Giacomo’s bank, Assia, says she is interested in the loan project that he submits to her, however asking for two weeks’ time to think about it. Aldo then decides to host Giovanni and Giacomo at his mother’s house, who reluctantly accepts. Giovanni and Giacomo then discover that Aldo is sleepwalking and that he has been jilted on the altar by his betrothed, a fact which has consequences in his sleepwalking and for which he always keeps his distance from the women who court him; Aldo therefore failed to carry out the only two projects he really cared about in life, that is, getting married and starting a stand in good standing.

Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Aldo Baglio: Aldo / Samir Uzmin

Giovanni Storti: John

Giacomo Poretti: Dr. Giacomo Maria Poretti

Giuliana Lojodice: Calcedonia Randone

Francesca Neri: Hesse

Sara D’Amario: Camilla

Massimo Popolizio: Father Amerigo

Rosalia Porcaro as Samantha

Guadalupe Lancho: Dolores

Giovanni Esposito: airport policeman

Christian Ginepro: bureaucrat

Chiara Sani: Luana

Pietro Sarubbi: kebabbaro

Where to see the rich man, the poor man and the butler on live tv and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 22 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.