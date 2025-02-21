Wall with wall with the two Michelin stars, Carolina returns It is a shelter to eat well and with guarantees – to a more than reasonable price – in the center of Valencia. This casual space, which Quique Dacosta inacured in 2011 in … Correos street a few steps from the City Council square is designed to satisfy the local clientele – since that tourist who arrives with the reference of the Michelin Guide in which it appears mentioned–

His proposal distills an alleged informal style but with a kitchen that Gonzalo Chairat the head of his stoves, he takes very seriously. It is complemented with the author cocktail bar that the room chief elaborates: Diego Godia. It is the third concept, together with the bistrellado directed by Luis Valls and Llisa Negra, which Dacosta has on a radius of less than 100 meters in the capital of Turia. “Although all share the values, each one has their own life and walk alone,” explains the chef to ABC.

In the letter there are only a couple of references to him, with two historical dishes that are also a good excuse to eat there: the foie cover and his rice with ashes – of truffle and cereal himself. His letter raises a trip through flavors of other latitudes, but from a Mediterranean pantry. Their ‘lodas‘–’Chapas’, literally in Valencian, which are flat trays – they succeed among their loyal clientele with two Dry rice: The Korean -style fried chicken, with homemade Kimchi, Pak Choi, Sesame and coriander (42 euros for two people); and that of cocochas with green herbal sauce (62, also to share).

On these lines, up, roasted pork rib with Kimchi, Col Lombarda and peppermint; Below, to the left, San Pedro whole and fried in pieces placed on his own thorn and head with Colombian sauce; To the right, brave potatoes from Carolina



They are two of their hits, which can be preceded by dishes to share such as brave potatoes, winners of the most creative prize in Madrid Fusion 2024. The Asian part of the letter can be explored with good Chinese eggplants glazed Asian style, the Cantonese Powrway to the Flame, the DUMPLINGS from Gamba, with an American carabineros and squid noodles or Japanese pork and boletus gyozas with Guiziale and an emulsion of chard to butter. Even Singapore carries a ‘Chili Club’ sandwich with fried crab -liguely spicy.

On the other side of the puddle, some of the most recognizable kitchens such as the Mexican or Peruvian, but also other less common such as Colombian. In the Amazon country they are inspired for the sauce of another of their dishes designed to share: a generous San Pedro whole and fried in pieces placed on her own thorn and head – very fried and crispy for those who enjoy it – accompanied by a caper butter (48 euros). There are several more options with fish, including a classic and canonical Coastal Coviche of Corvina and Rocoto Tigre milk.

The Chief of Cooking of Carolol





The most carnivores can be tempted with roasted pork rib with kimchicol lombard and peppermint – succulent and very generous. Or, for example and looking at Africa, with the jar of a glaze deer, parmentier and a Maghreb style tabouleh. The Harissa – that Subtle Picante Moroccan – in a veal steak tartar that makes a leap to India with a papadum bread.

At noon it has a menu, Monday through Friday, for 29 euros. And another titled ‘Back to the world‘–In some more options for special dates such as failures, from March 1 to 19 – from seven dishes in four passes for 39 euros.

Address: Correos Street, 8 (Valencia). Average price: € 45.