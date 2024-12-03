The Ribera healthcare group continues to expand its private healthcare centers in the metropolitan area of ​​Valencia, after acquiring part of the IMSKE specialized trauma and rehabilitation hospital in the capital.

The healthcare group has incorporated the Pasarela medical center, with almost 30 years of history and located in the Valencian municipality of L’Elianathereby increasing its presence in private healthcare in the area around the Valencian capital, since it is located 25 minutes from Valencia and in an area where 150,000 citizens live.

The Pasarela medical center is a benchmark, where patients receive specialized health care in Allergology, Digestive System, Cardiology, General Surgery, Dermatology, Physiotherapy, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Family Medicine, Nutrition, Ophthalmology, Otorhinolaryngology, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Psychology, Traumatology, Urology, Clinical Analysis Service and Nursing Consultation.

The group’s CEO, Dr. Elisa Tarazona, has assured that Ribera “is committed to creating a healthcare network of excellence in Valenciaand especially in these difficult times that we are experiencing, in which close healthcare is needed more than ever, with proximity medicine and professional and technological quality, as we have in other areas of Spain.”

With this medical center, which It houses 25 specialties and has agreements with the main insurersthe Ribera group continues with the roadmap for the expansion of its healthcare network in Spain and the rest of Europe.

Latest acquisitions

The latest integration joins the additions of this last year in the group, together to the Covadonga Hospital in Gijón and the clinic Assistens in A Coruña. The group has also grown with polyclinics and centers specialized in physiotherapy and specialized care in Murcia.

Currently the group has more than 9,000 professionals and 26 years of experience in project management in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. In Spain it is present in six Autonomous Communities and manages 12 hospitals, 60 polyclinics and 14 Primary Care centers in the Valencian Community, Madrid, Murcia, Galicia, Asturias and Extremadura.

At an international level, it manages the Cascais hospital in Portugal, a bariatric surgery hospital in Prague and has highly specialized centers in diagnostic imaging in Slovakia, among other projects. In addition, the group participates in the Central Clinical Laboratory of the Community of Madrid, has its own laboratory division (Ribera Lab), another health consulting division, a technology company (Futurs), a purchasing center (Ribera b2b) and a School University of Nursing and higher degrees of Professional Training (Cepovisa), as well as a Foundation for research and health promotion.