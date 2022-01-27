Sportingafter his last-gasp victory on the Silver Route, He already has his eyes set on Sunday’s transcendental duel against Racing de Santander. First against second in a key match for the future of Group I of the First RFEF. Los Coruñeses have a six-point advantage and a Riazor that has become an almost certain guarantee. The Herculean fort has just completed a full year without knowing defeat. The last one was on January 24, 2021, in which Compostela toured A Coruña and won 0-2. The coach of the Santiago team was Yago Iglesias, who, curiously, lost this past Wednesday with Zamora against the Blue and Whites.

After that defeat against CompostelaDepor, which was then coached by Rubén de la Barrera, tied against Unionistas (0-0), to later put the direct and add six consecutive wins until the end of the league. This season, with Borja Jiménez on the bench, the team has followed the same dynamic, turning Riazor into an impregnable fortress. The current leader has played nine games at home with a balance of seven wins and two draws (SD Logroñés and Bilbao Athletic). In this winning cycle, Depor lost a game, but it was in the Cup and against a Primera: Osasuna (1-2).

miku’s garden

The result of this great streak has meant the Blue and Whites a harvest of 32 points out of 38 possible, quite a record. But even more impressive is the scoring balance. Deportivo has achieved in these 16 games in his fort 29 goals and has conceded only three. A difference of +26 which has its main protagonist in Miku. The Venezuelan has scored eight goals at Riazor between last season and the current one with seven different victims: Marino de Luanco, Numancia, Langreo (2), Celta B, SD Logroñés, Sanse and Talavera. Behind Miku is Quiles, with four goalsand two soccer players with two goals that are no longer in the club: Borges and Keko.