The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships They will be played from November 26 to 29 in Kiev, has confirmed this monday the continental federation, but they will not no effect on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. The Executive Committee of the European Gymnastics Union (UEG), gathered this Monday, it decided that, due to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, “This year it cannot be scored for the Olympic qualification none of the European championships. “

“The conditions are not adequate and we do not want to pressure our federations to travel to a competition to which they would otherwise they would not travel, just because it is qualifying for the Games, “he says the UEG in a statement. The continental union will ask the International Federation (FIG) to report this decision to the IOC. So, “the 2020 European rhythmic gymnastics championships awarded to Kiev remain, but without their qualifying status for the Olympic Games. “

In this competition it was distributed an individual and a group place for the Tokyo Games, This opened a little hope for Spain, which in the previous pre-Olympic games did not obtain a ticket in either of the two modalities. Between all the continents, There are still six individual and four group places to be awarded for Tokyo 2020.

Regarding the European artistic gymnastics, scheduled for Baku in December, the UEG will make a decision on October 5 “for pending organizational issues”.