The expansion, which goes by the name of Synchrony, is now available in Early Access via Steam.

Crypt of the NecroDancer is proof that the RPG genre goes with everything, even a musical proposal that forces us to make decisions every second. The title found success on PC, and it didn’t take long to find the same results on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation platforms. However, the crypt has been closed for many years, and its authors have decided reopen it with an idea that will excite any fan of the game.

The Synchrony DLC introduces new characters, multiplayer mode and many extrasAs you can see in the trailer that heads this news, Brace Yourself Games has announced a DLC that, with the name of Synchrony, introduces a good handful of novelties to the rhythmic adventure of Crypt of the NecroDancer. In this regard, the developers introduce three new characters (Chaunter, Suzu and Klarinetta), a multiplayer mode for up to 8 users that includes both cooperative games and PvP confrontations, support for mods and many extras such as unreleased weapons, new items, and never-before-seen enemies. This expansion is now available on Early Access via Steamand, for the moment, its arrival on more platforms has not been confirmed.

Beyond this, the studio has decided to end the trailer with a statement of intent: the Crypt of the NecroDancer adventure will continue with an unpublished delivery. In this way, Brace Yourself Games has presented the logo of Rift of the NecroDancer, “a new standalone rhythm game in the NecroDancer universe.” Although no further details of this novelty have been shared, the developer encourages us to be attentive to her next publications on social networks.

We haven’t received new content for Crypt of the NecroDancer for a long time, as its first expansion Amplified arrived in the base game at the beginning of 2017. If you still don’t know the particular characteristics of this title, we encourage you to read the analysis of Crypt of the NecroDancer where fellow Alejandro Pascual defined it as “an indie where rhythm is your life, your strength and your skill“.

