The water level of the Rhine, Germany’s most important navigable river for freight transport, has reached zero point due to the long drought and lack of rainfall. At the height of the town of Emmerich, near the border with the Netherlands, the flow is practically non-existent, the German Office for River Navigation (WSV) reported on Tuesday. It is a historical figure, since its lowest level so far at that point had been recorded in October 2018 with only 7 centimeters deep. Not so the narrow dredged and navigable strip through which fewer and fewer ships circulate, whose depth is currently less than a meter and a half and forces the load to be reduced to no more than 30% of what is usual to avoid hitting bottom, which it makes the transport of goods extremely expensive and no longer profitable.

Hundreds of cargo and passenger ships are anchored in the ports of the Rhine and its tributaries without being able to operate. A situation that aggravates the energy crisis, since a good part of the coal for thermal power plants is transported in this country by river, as well as diesel for heating or fuel for gas stations.

Complications in river navigation have set off alarm bells in German industry. “It is only a matter of time until the plants of the chemical or steel industry have to be disconnected, the petroleum derivatives and the construction material do not reach their destination and large special river transports cannot be carried out”, said this Tuesday Holger Lösch, vice president of the Confederation of German Industry (BDI). The consequences would be supply problems, reduced production, even production stoppages, and the inevitable shortening of the working week. “Companies are preparing for the worst. The tense economic situation that many firms are experiencing is only getting worse,” added Lösch. “River ships sail, if they ever do, with a minimum load. And a shift from river shipping to rail and road is very difficult this summer due to lack of capacity on the tracks, the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of truck drivers,” he added.

The channel as it passes through the town of Bingen ranges between 33 and 144 centimeters deep /



Reuters



Speaking to the economic newspaper ‘Handelsblatt’, number two of the BDI commented that the low flow of the Rhine and other rivers such as the Elbe could aggravate the already critical situation in the energy supply. «The political plans to bet more on coal in the face of the gas crisis are being sabotaged by the enormous difficulties in transporting it. In addition to the transport of coal, the supply of fuels depends decisively on the fluvial routes”, warned the high representative of the German industry. Lösch demanded that the Berlin Executive coordinate with the federal state governments, the logistics industry and companies to carefully monitor the situation and react in time to the threatening closure of the waterways.

After weeks without rainfall and months of drought, the situation is alarming at various points along the river that crosses Germany from south to north, from Switzerland to the North Sea. In Kaub, between Mainz and Koblenz and halfway from its source to its mouth, the Rhine had a level of only 33 centimeters this morning and its dredged strip did not exceed 144 centimeters. In Cologne the level of the Rhine is 77 centimeters. Despite the critical situation, it is expected that the situation may improve in the coming days. For this Thursday and Friday, heavy rainfall has been announced in the Rhineland, which would help raise the level of the waters of the river that gives its name to the region.