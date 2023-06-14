Mitrofanov said that the RFU is not going to leave for Asia and is negotiating with UEFA

Maxim Mitrofanov, Secretary General of the Russian Football Union (RFU), told new details of negotiations with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). His words lead “Rating Bookmakers”.

“Our main task is to play football, and not be listed in any confederation. UEFA understands this,” Mitrofanov said. He stressed that Russia does not set itself the task of leaving for the Asian Confederation, however, if UEFA refuses the country to restore membership, then this possibility is being considered.

In December 2022, the RFU Executive Committee created a working group that studied the issue of moving from UEFA to the Asian Confederation. The discussion was scheduled to be completed by March 2023. The International Football Federation (FIFA) has stated that it will not prevent the Russian team from participating in the selection for the 2026 World Cup if the country moves to Asia.

On February 28, FIFA and UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. The teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team has lost the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.