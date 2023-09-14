The RFU suspended Slutsky for a year for insulting a journalist on the air of “Komment.Show”

The Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) suspended former Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky for insulting a journalist. This is reported by RIA News.

The organization stated that the specialist’s behavior on the air of the “Comment.Show” program on August 14 does not comply with the requirements of the eighth article of the RFU ethics regulations. Slutsky was ordered to pay a fine of 100 thousand rubles, and was also banned from carrying out any football-related activities for a one-year suspended sentence.

Until November 2022, Slutsky served as head coach of Rubin. He has worked with the team since 2019. It was reported that the specialist left her of his own free will.

In 2015-2016, Slutsky led the Russian national football team. Under his leadership, the team qualified for Euro 2016, but at the tournament the team took last place in Group B and did not make it to the playoffs.