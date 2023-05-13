The head of the RFU, Alexander Dyukov, spoke about the negotiations on friendly matches of the Russian national team

President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov spoke about the upcoming friendly matches of the Russian national team. His words lead RIA News.

“We are negotiating with a number of national teams and federations,” he said. The head of the RFU added that as soon as the relevant agreements are signed, this will be reported.

Earlier, several possible rivals of the Russian team became known. It was reported that matches with Cameroon, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia could be organized. Dyukov noted that it is too early to talk about meetings with European teams.

The Russian national team has not played in international tournaments since February 2022 due to sanctions from the International Football Federation and the Union of European Football Associations.