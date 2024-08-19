The RFU Ethics Committee will evaluate Dmitry Andreev’s obscene statement about referees

The Russian Football Union (RFU) responded to the obscene statement made by Orenburg sports director Dmitry Andreev about the referees of the match with Rostov in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The comment is quoted “Championship”.

“The RFU Ethics Committee will review the statements and actions of Orenburg sports director Dmitry Andreev in relation to the refereeing team of the Rostov-Orenburg match,” the organization said.

The game between Rostov and Orenburg was officiated by a team of referees headed by Vladislav Bezborodov. After the meeting, Andreev, using obscene language, said that the referees had interpreted 99 percent of the disputed fights in favor of the Rostov team.

On August 17, Orenburg lost to Rostov in the fifth round of the RPL. The match ended with a score of 2:3.