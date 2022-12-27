The Russian Football Union (RFU) postponed the voting of the executive committee on the issue of transition to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This was reported on Tuesday, December 27, in the communications service of the RFU.

“The postponement is due to the need for additional consultations related to the potential transition of Russia to the AFC,” the newspaper quotes the statement. “Sport-Express”.

It is planned that the voting will take place until December 31, 2022.

Prior to that, on December 23, the RFU executive committee also postponed the decision to move to the Asian Football Confederation.

AFC is the main football organization in the Asian region and Australia.

The RFU announced the possibility of moving to the Asian confederation on November 27. As Union President Alexander Dyukov noted then, a few months ago it was premature, but at the moment this is the opportunity that needs to be considered.

At the end of October, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) paid compensation to Russia for the cancellation of the Champions League final, which was supposed to be held in St. Petersburg, but later it was moved to France. In May, UEFA rejected Russia’s bid to host the 2028 or 2032 European Football Championship.

On February 28, UEFA and the International Football Federation (FIFA) suspended Russian clubs and teams from participating in international competitions in connection with the start of the Russian operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.