The head of the FTC RFU Grigoryants explained the disqualification of Sobolev by the systematic violations

The head of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Football Union (FTC RFU), Artur Grigoryants, explained the decision to disqualify Spartak forward Alexander Sobolev for four matches. The words of the functionary leads “RB Sport”.

“The act is cynical in nature, in the presence of 25 thousand spectators, the whole country saw a cynical gesture towards the opponent,” said Grigoryants. He also noted the systematic nature of disciplinary violations by Sobolev.

Earlier on May 24, the FTC RFU announced that it would suspend the attacker for four games for an obscene gesture in a match against CSKA. The red card and disqualification of the defender of the army Roshi were canceled following the meeting.

The meeting between Spartak and CSKA took place on May 21 and ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the red-whites. In the 65th minute, Sobolev was sent off for an indecent gesture. The football player put two hands to his groin, expressing dissatisfaction with the actions of Roshi, who also received a red card.

Sobolev later apologized for his intemperance and called his behavior inadmissible. “The screens had children, women and all the fans who love football. I’m really sorry,” he said, emphasizing that this will not happen again.