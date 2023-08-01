The RFU admitted the mistakes of the referee Bezborodov in the match between CSKA and Akhmat with five penalties

The refereeing department of the Russian Football Union (RFU) evaluated the refereeing in the match between CSKA and Akhmat in the Russian Premier League (RPL). The commentary is on YouTubeorganization channel.

The department acknowledged the mistakes of the chief referee of the meeting, Vladislav Bezborodov. It is noted that during the match there were problems with communication with the video assistance to referees (VAR) system.

On July 30, CSKA defeated Akhmat with a score of 3:2. All five goals were scored from penalties awarded by Bezborodov. The Moscow team expressed dissatisfaction with the refereeing.

In the first half, the referee awarded a penalty and showed CSKA defender Milan Gajic a yellow card for a foul. After the goalkeeper of the capital’s team, Igor Akinfeev, saved a free kick, Bezborodov reviewed the episode with the help of VAR. As a result, he showed Gayich a red card, and Akhmat got the opportunity to shoot from the spot again: the penalty kick was converted by Mohamed Konate.