He admitted his guilt before the investigators, the Rfi employee made the workers get off the tracks without the ok from the station

A few words and then tears during the interrogation of Antonio Massa, the Rfi employee, in front of the investigators. The man is accused, together with the site manager, of having responsibility for the death of the five workers hit by a train.

The technician’s position worsened after a video found on his cell phone Kevin Lagana, one of the workers. The 22-year-old boy had filmed moments before the tragedy. A video that he hadn’t yet posted on social media, which testifies to what happened on those tracks. The voice of the Rfi employee is very clear, although he had not received the ok from the station, as evidenced by the three calls with the railway representative, he had his workers get off the tracks, telling them that when the train arrived he would warn them. “If I say train, go that way ok?”.

Now, in front of the agents, Antonio Massa admits in tears: “No. They hadn’t given me the blackout yet”. A destroyed man, different, that’s how those who saw him after that night defined him. The Rfi employee was also forced to close his social profiles, to silence the keyboard lions who are against him. His team put him in touch with a psychologist to help him face these difficult days. As a mandatory practice, investigators have them suspended the ratings and personal qualifications.

What happened is now clear and the finger is pointed at him. Massa telephoned the Chivasso station 3 times, always receiving a ‘No’ answer. They could not start maintenance work because there was a late train. But the man allowed his workers to get on the tracks. He would see the lights and warn them, so they would move when the train arrived. However, that train arrived at a speed of 160 km/h and ran over the 5 workers. He and the site manager are miraculously survived.