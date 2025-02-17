02/18/2025



The arbitration collective has condemned this Monday, through a statement sent by the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the threats expressed in social networks against the referee José Luis Munuera Montero, which whistled on Saturday the Osasuna-Real Madrid.

These attacks occur after the referee expelled English from Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham, to say “Fuck you” in the 40th minute when they won 1-0, according to the minutes of the match.

«Professional referees and referees want to show our most absolute rejected attacks and threats That our partner José Luis Munuera Montero is receiving through social networks and that they affect both him personally and his family environment, ”said the Technical Committee of Referees.

“Attacks that add to hatred and verbal violence with which every weekend we have to perform our professional work and that in the basic categories become even more unfortunate, in physical violence in many more cases,” The text continues.