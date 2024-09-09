The Management Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was formally established on Monday and has elected María Ángeles García Chaves as its president. García Chaves, known as Yaye, is the wife of Pedro Rocha’s former secretary at the Extremadura federation, Alberto Montes. Rocha named her his deputy vice president in case he was disqualified by the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD), as has happened. In addition, it has been decided to call elections for the presidency of the RFEF, a step that will be official on Tuesday, September 10.

The call for elections will be published on September 11 and the deadline for submitting candidacies for the RFEF presidency will open on Thursday, September 12 (21 endorsements are needed), until Monday, September 16. The elections will take place on October 7 if there are several candidates. In the event that only one candidate is presented, this step will not be necessary.

Once the person who will hold the presidency has been chosen, he or she will be in charge of calling elections to the Assembly of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which once constituted, will elect the new president of the RFEF for the next term.

The aforementioned management has applied article 31.8 of the federation statutes, so the process can be challenged by Miguel Galán, president of the school of coaches (Cenafe), who considers that the rule to be applied to call the elections is the Ministerial Order that regulates elections in sports federations. With this route there would only be a single electoral process in which a new assembly would have to be elected and the new 140 assembly members would then vote for the president for the 2024-28 Olympic cycle.

