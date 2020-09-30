The RFEF has modified the criticized rule that allowed Barcelona to sign Martin Braithwaite outside the transfer window in February has been eliminated. The Federation, chaired by Luis Rubiales, has modified article 124.3 in its new competition regulations, that allowed clubs to sign a player from another team after the transfer window closed if a member of their squad, from the same position, was out due to an injury resulting in inactivity of five months or more.

The rule was removed from the new General Regulations, published by the federation on Tuesday, and now only players without a contract can sign for clubs outside of the transfer period.

The rule, which only existed in Spain, was questioned around the world when Barcelona signed Danish striker Braithwaite from Leganés., a club that also played in the first division at the time, after Ousmane Dembélé was ruled out for six months due to injury. The cancellation of the same makes the Spanish league equate with the rest of the European leagues, as FIFA claimed, which showed its discomfort when Barça was able to replace Dembélé.

Leganés, who attacked the rule, were unable to prevent the transfer after Barça paid Braithwaite’s buyout clause worth 18 million euros ($ 21.08 million) and were unable to sign a striker to replace him.