The territorial federations of Spanish soccer had asked Luis Rubiales to convene an Extraordinary Assembly as a way to explain the kiss with Jennifer Hermoso after the Spanish women’s soccer team won the 2023 World Cup, and in the same way, that serve to expose the support of Spanish football for the president. The Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced this assembly for next Friday at 12:00 Spanish hours in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.
The regional presidents met last Tuesday to determine the effects of the latest controversy in order to represent their support for Luis Rubiales. They consider that the management is outstanding in terms of the development of women’s football in Spain. These presidents regret what they consider an excessive media campaign, which in their opinion has not taken into account the concordant versions of Luis Rubiales, of the Spanish team player, as well as the statements of his family.
As we have previously mentioned, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has announced through its social networks the call for the Extraordinary Assembly as a matter of urgency in the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas
When and where will this Assembly be?
This Assembly will be held next Friday, August 25 at 12:00 in the morning, it will take place in the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.
What are the options that Luis Rubiales will have after this Assembly?
The RFEF could present a motion of censure against Luis Rubiales to force his resignation in the event that at least a third of the members (46) consider that the kiss to Hermoso violated the Protocol of Action against Sexual Violence. Once the motion is introduced, it must be approved by a two-thirds absolute majority.
It could also cause the dismissal of the Higher Sports Council (CSD). The Government could act against the President of the RFEF through the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD), thus, as has happened, it receives a complaint against sporting decorum or an abuse of power, which are offenses included in the Sports Law .
The third option would be for Luis Rubiales himself to decide to resign, an option which, for now, seems to be ruled out.
How has the statement issued by the RFEF been?
The Royal Spanish Football Federation convenes, as a matter of urgency, an Extraordinary General Assembly for next Friday, August 25, starting at 12 noon, at the headquarters of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas.
In addition, and based on the latest events that occurred during the award ceremony for the Women’s World Cup won by the Spanish National Team last Sunday in Sydney, we would like to inform you that the internal proceedings of the Federation regarding integrity issues are open, as well as all other applicable protocols.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#RFEF #convenes #Extraordinary #General #Assembly #Friday #Rubiales #options
Leave a Reply