There is no conflict of interest. That is the clear conclusion reached by the regulatory compliance department of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) this Thursday, after last Tuesday began an investigation into the alleged incompatibility in which the referee José could have incurred Luis Munuera Montero for his business activities.

After the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid, in which the Andalusian referee expelled Jude Bellingham, ran Ríos de Tinta against the referee and some media pointed to his company Talents Sports Speakers, dedicated to giving sports talks. After collecting information in this regard and studying it, the Federation maintains that “from a legal perspective and internal regulations, there is no conflict of interests or real or potential derived from the business linking” of Munuera Montero with the federative entity. In this way, it does not affect its performance as a collegiate.

Therefore, the RFEF “does not appreciate any reason that justifies the adoption of measures” against the Andalusian referee. Therefore, the report prepared by the Regulatory Compliance Department recommends the Technical Committee of Referees to lift any precautionary measure imposed against Munuera Montero and sends the document to UEFA to also avoid these sanctions against the referee.

In a statement, the federative body states that they have accessed all the information deposited in the Mercantile Registry on said company and underlines that it has had the total collaboration of José Luis Munuera Montero, which “has contributed the required documentation”, as of people of their environment that “appeared as affected by the alleged conflict of interest.”