The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) reported this Tuesday that “It has ratified a total of thirteen lines of aid to Spanish football worth up to 37.8 million euros”, which “it has enabled in order to empower and support all its sectors and areas”.

It deals with “subsidies for travel, through arbitration, coaches, clubs, territorial federations, youth teams, player associations until reaching the Canterade Valores program.” They are joined by several resolutions of the ConVIvienDo Program, launched by the Federation to support football in the face of the pandemic, “guaranteeing the health of all footballers, coaches, referees, assistants and all members and entities participating in the competitions, through the acquisition of covid-19 tests. In total, there will be 1 million tests and an investment close to the 4.5 million euros “.

“Regarding the rest of the aid, a total of 276,318 euros for the elite refereeing program with the aim of improving women’s football with better means and greater facilities to the participating clubs, which finances the party’s arbitration expenses, “says the RFEF.

Another 4.5 million “have been earmarked for aid for club trips to the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, as well as for inter-island trips and to the peninsula of clubs based in these archipelagos or autonomous cities in state-level competitions.”

For the training of coaches, another 850,000 euros have been provided that “will facilitate resources to the Territorial Coaches Committees which, in turn, will have the means to train and update coaches and trainers, as well as physical trainers registered in them. “.

As for women’s futsal, “aid has been provided for first and second division clubs amounting to 400,000 euros, within the programs that exist in the Federation to promote women’s football and, specifically, women’s futsal “.

“Precisely”, recalls the RFEF, “both sports will also benefit from the aid that the Federation is processing within the Women’s Universe Program and that it has decided to advance while the Young Sports Foundation releases games. In total, the amount amounts to 1.5 million euros for the first and second division of women’s football and women’s futsal “.

“The Territorial Federations, as representatives of the RFEF in their respective territory, are also subject to these grants, which are essential to carry out work on behalf of the Federation and collaborate in the competitions and activities that are the competence of the former. has disposed of a total of 13.1 million euros, to which are added another 2 million euros to contribute to its professionalization, “says the RFEF.

“Added to all this is the aid contemplated in the Youth Soccer Improvement Program, which aims to provide non-professional clubs that participate in official competitions at the highest level with the best means, structures and facilities. This in turn will support the technical improvement and maximum sporting performance of the clubs and players of the lower Spanish teams. In this way, a total of 1,560,000 euros have been provided for non-professional clubs that make up the Youth Honor Division and the National Youth League whose first teams do not participate in official professional competitions, “he says.

The aid to associations of intermediary agents in football has also been known, amounting to 60,000 euros per year; to the associations of international soccer players, with 200,000 euros; and to the associations of professional football players, with 300,000 euros.

Finally, the Board has ratified “the aid for the awards for participation and sporting merits in various official competitions of the RFEF with 476,343 euros”.

In addition, the Board has “analyzed the Cantera de Valores Program, created by the Federation to channel UEFA’s solidarity funds to all clubs interested in developing their youth academies from the First to the Third Division of Spanish football. In total, there are 12,643 .000 euros “.