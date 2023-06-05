On June 5, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published footage of the destruction of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which took part in an attempted offensive in the Yuzhno-Donets direction. As noted by the department, the enemy did not achieve its goals.

The footage shows that Ukrainian troops were moving across the field between the stripes of forest plantations. Also visible is the burning equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, struck by the Russian military.

According to data published in Telegram channel The Ministry of Defense, the Russian group of forces “Vostok” destroyed 16 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles and three infantry fighting vehicles. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 250 personnel.

An attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the line of contact in the Yuzhno-Donets direction became known earlier, on June 5. The Ministry of Defense reported that the enemy attack began on the morning of June 4, but was not successful.

Prior to this, the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that on June 4, attempts were made to break through the front in the Zaporozhye direction, but the Russian military did not allow this to be done – the enemy was driven back. He later said that the fighting lasted more than eight hours.

The official representative of the military department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said on June 4 that the Russian Armed Forces had carried out a group attack on enemy targets at military airfields in Ukraine with long-range precision weapons, the purpose of the strike had been achieved.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.